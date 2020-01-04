Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.41. 2,168,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,361. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

