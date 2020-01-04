DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.58 Million

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report $233.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.43 million to $235.01 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $223.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $933.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $935.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $960.76 million, with estimates ranging from $936.23 million to $986.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5,562.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

DRH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 2,354,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

