Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $38.07, approximately 260,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 329,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

