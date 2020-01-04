Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shot up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.98, 2,788,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,079,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1221 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
