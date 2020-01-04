Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shot up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.98, 2,788,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,079,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1221 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

