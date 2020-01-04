Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $72.09

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.71, but opened at $72.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 2,437,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.