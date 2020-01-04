Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $72.09

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.71, but opened at $72.09. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $71.14, with a volume of 2,437,700 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
