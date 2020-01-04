Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $33,386.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.