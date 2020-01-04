DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.56

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.56 and traded as high as $39.76. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 32,409 shares changing hands.

DXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

