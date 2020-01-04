Dynamic Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $560,457.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,349.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01819094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.03023375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00573528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00687773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062790 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,866,219 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

