Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,861.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $71,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

