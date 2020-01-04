Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

