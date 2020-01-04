Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

