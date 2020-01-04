Electra (ECA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.29 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Electra has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $5,706.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,508,640,976 coins and its circulating supply is 28,641,484,423 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

