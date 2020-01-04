Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ELOX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. 211,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,200. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 458.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

