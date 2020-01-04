Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

