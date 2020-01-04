Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860 over the last three months.

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$43.02 and a twelve month high of C$52.17.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.6489699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.10%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

