Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.07

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.07 and traded as high as $35.64. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 14,667 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 615.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 3,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

