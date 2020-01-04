Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.50. Endo International shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 7,963,800 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Endo International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

