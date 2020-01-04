Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EL traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $208.33.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $115,836,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 130.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,734,000 after purchasing an additional 472,325 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

