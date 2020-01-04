Ether Zero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $163,727.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $163,727.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,073,421 coins and its circulating supply is 167,044,008 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

