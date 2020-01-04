Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67).

EVLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVLO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 72,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,052. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

