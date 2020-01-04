Expanse (EXP) Reaches Market Cap of $443,761.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Expanse has a market cap of $443,761.00 and $411.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,197,785 coins and its circulating supply is 18,157,448 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.