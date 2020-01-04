Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 7.3% Higher

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.11, 5,837,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 2,100,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3,868.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 483,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 147,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

