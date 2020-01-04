Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.61

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $22.16. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 17.1% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

