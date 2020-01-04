Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FII. Evercore ISI began coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $238,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FII traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 401,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

