Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

FDUS stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

