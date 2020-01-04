Fire Lotto 24 Hour Volume Hits $462.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 159.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $252,971.00 and approximately $462.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 455.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00333389 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013683 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003294 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009844 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

