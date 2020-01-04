First Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $202,841.76. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

