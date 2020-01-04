First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, approximately 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

