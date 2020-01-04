Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.16 Million

Analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post $730.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.23 million to $732.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $602.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.67. 595,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75. Five Below has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

