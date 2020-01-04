Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.23.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.37, a P/E/G ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $422,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,887,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.