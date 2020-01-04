Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. 1,143,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

