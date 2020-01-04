Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

FSP stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

