FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

FSBW stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.08. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $64.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,252 shares of company stock worth $432,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.