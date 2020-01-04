FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 19.9%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price fell 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $2.01, 139,644,360 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 521% from the average session volume of 22,473,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCEL. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

