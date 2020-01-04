Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCAP shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCAP. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Weber Alan W boosted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,221,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gain Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gain Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gain Capital by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCAP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

