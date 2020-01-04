GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $558,937.00 and approximately $173,482.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.61 or 0.05941480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001242 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

