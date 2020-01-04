Game.com (GTC) Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HADAX, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.05950656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

