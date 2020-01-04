GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $6.23. GameStop shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 206,514 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Loop Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in GameStop by 130.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 93.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,496 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 203.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

