Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

