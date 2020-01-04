Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 188,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.