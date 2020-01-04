Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 188,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.82. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.