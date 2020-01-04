GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.03. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 5,701 shares traded.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $3.35 dividend. This is a positive change from GlobalSCAPE’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 77.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

