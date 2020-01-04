Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.15

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.15 and traded as high as $18.36. Golub Capital BDC shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 15,673 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

