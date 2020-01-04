Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

GPK opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $137,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

