Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gravity stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Gravity has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -1.62.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gravity by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gravity by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

