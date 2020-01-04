Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.86. Gulfport Energy shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 5,786,788 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GPOR. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $469.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

