Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will report $121.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.70 million and the lowest is $120.88 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $102.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year sales of $464.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.27 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $496.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.71 million to $499.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 934,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 266.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 184,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 185,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.