Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will report $121.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.70 million and the lowest is $120.88 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $102.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year sales of $464.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.27 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $496.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.71 million to $499.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.
Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 934,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 266.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 184,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HABT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 185,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
