Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 200 ($2.63).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of HFD traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 167.80 ($2.21). The stock had a trading volume of 318,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.08. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 280.80 ($3.69). The firm has a market cap of $334.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

