Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.87

Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 179502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.14 million.

In related news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $70,521.75. Also, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $485,712.50. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hanger by 1,364.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hanger by 300.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hanger by 203.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the second quarter worth $124,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

