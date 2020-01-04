Happycoin Price Up 347.3% Over Last 7 Days (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 207.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded up 347.3% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $3,486.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00593619 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Happycoin

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,483,396 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

