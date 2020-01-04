Haven Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,581.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $51,581.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.01818501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.80 or 0.03015425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00573169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00683592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062581 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013744 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,310,060 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

